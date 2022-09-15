History for Waino and Yadi: Cardinals duo starts 325th game together, most by a battery in MLB history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lolich and Freehan are officially in the rearview mirror for Waino and Yadi.

After eyeing the record for the past couple of seasons, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina finally pulled it down on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Facing the Milwaukee Brewers, the dynamic duo that has been a St. Louis fixture since the beginning of the 2007 season started its 325th game together as the starting battery, breaking the long-standing record of 324 starts by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan.

On the mound, things didn’t get off to the strongest start for Wainwright, who danced around traffic on the bases in the early innings. After stranding the bases loaded in the first, Wainwright coughed up his first run on three hits in the second inning.

From there, Wainwright settled in and kept the Brewers off the board for the remainder of the five-inning outing despite an unusually elevated pitch count. The 41-year-old right-hander left the game after 98 pitches with a 3-1 lead earned, in part, by the contributions of his long-time battery mate.

As he often does, Molina rose to the occasion on a notable night at the ballpark and rifled an RBI base hit to left as part of the Cardinals’ two-run second. The other run in that frame came courtesy of Nolan Arenado’s 29th home run of the season and sent a packed Busch Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

Lars Nootbaar ground the pepper on Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes with a home run in the fifth inning that extended the St. Louis lead. It was an important moment for the nine-hole hitter who has seen his productivity at the plate drop in recent weeks.

Beyond the long ball getting the crowd going at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals showed out with their defense--naturally, it was the legendary catcher getting in on the action.

With former Cardinal Kolten Wong looking to gain an edge for his team, Yadier Molina caught him stealing as part of a strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out to end the third inning. After all the years he spent with Yadi, it’s possible Wong should have known better.

School is back, and class is in session!#Yadios pic.twitter.com/SgZYE4JYBE — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 15, 2022

After six innings, the Cardinals lead the Brewers 3-1 at Busch Stadium.

