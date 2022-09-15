Great River Honor Flight departs on 61st mission

QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 30 Tri-State veterans hit the road early Thursday morning as the 61st Great River Honor Flight got underway.

The group left John Wood Community College at 2:00 on a bus bound for Lambert Field in St. Louis where they will catch a flight to Baltimore then on to Washington D.C..

Organizers said the veterans will stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korea War Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial, Washington Monument, Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before having dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon.

They are scheduled to arrive back in the Tri-States at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at John Wood Community College.

