Florissant bank manager accused of defrauding elderly customers

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Florissant bank manager is accused of defrauding elderly customers.

Andrea Nicole Hopkins was indicted last week on four felony counts of bank fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Hopkins was a manager of the Commerce Bank branch on Natural Bridge Ave. when she devised a scheme to divert money from numerous customer accounts for her own use. The alleged crimes happened between Feb. 20, 2020 and May 25, 2021.

Hopkins allegedly logged into customer accounts and transferred funds out. She also reportedly sometimes obtained cashier’s checks or prepaid cards. She is also accused of changing addresses on some account statements, forging customer signatures and transferring funds among customers in an attempt to hide the thefts.

In total, she is accused of fraudulently diverting $328,273 from customer accounts, but $152,431 of that was transferred internally among customers to hide the theft, according to the indictment.

