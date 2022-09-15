FedEx driver caught on camera throwing and dropping packages

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Drew Cronin and Michelle Wambach are getting married Saturday and have had a lot of gifts delivered by FedEx recently. But when they opened the packages they found a lot of items were broken.

“We have a mirror that they had to deliver three times,” Cronin said. “It was broken twice, the third time they finally got it in one piece. There was several different dishes, plates, bowls, everything that have been showing up broken.”

When they checked their surveillance video they found a delivery driver dropping the mirror onto the front porch. A box of plates was thrown from the truck to the porch and then the same box was thrown over a bush and onto the porch.

As many as five deliveries had broken items. Cronin said he doesn’t know why the driver treated the packages so roughly.

“I think he needs to reconsider his job if he’s not going to, you know, treat it with some respect,” he said.

Cronin said the companies that the items were ordered from replaced the items. But he wanted to prevent future items delivered by FedEx from being thrown and the contents broken.

So he tried to contact FedEx customer support to lodge a complaint but never heard back from anyone. So News 4 reached out to FedEx on their behalf and a representative of the company called Cronin to apologize.

FedEx also issued this statement:

“We are committed to treating packages with the utmost care and are working directly with the customer to resolve this matter. We can confirm that the individual involved with this delivery is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground.”

