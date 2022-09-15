Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog.

In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.

For the last several weeks there has been a search to find the missing Otter Hound. Thursday, dozens of other Otterhounds and their owners descended on the area of Deer Creek near Tilles Park.

So far, there have not been any confirmed sightings of Tito. Anyone who thinks they see him is asked to not approach him, but to take a picture and send it to the search group.

There are only about 600 Otterhound breeds left in the world.

