Activists demand release of police video following use of deadly force

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Protesters are demanding change after two deaths at the hands of St Louis police officers. Investigators tell News 4 that both shootings were justified.

“Stop killing our babies,” says activist Queen Daughtery. “I mean this is enough. We are so sick and tired of our babies being gunned down like this.”

Police shot and killed a 16-year-old at the Shell Gas Station on North Florissant after they say he reached for a weapon after being chased by officers.

“We’re demanding justice for Darryl Ross,” says activist Anastasia Syes. “It’s sad that trained police officers don’t know how to talk to children. That children are afraid that they have to carry guns and run from the police.”

Five days earlier, a 61-year-old man from Sudan was shot and killed in a Hodiamont apartment complex after officers say he lunged at them with a knife.

Indran Fernando was the victim’s case worker and says the man would have needed a special translator.

“If someone’s mental health is deteriorating, and they are from a different country with a different dialect, their mother tongue is a tribal tongue, not Arabic. These are all things that police have to answer for,” says Fernando.

On Wednesday, protesters demanded not only body cam and surveillance video of the incidents but are also calling for de-escalation reform.

“We want the release of this footage or we’re going to go public. It’s going to go all over the world that they are refusing to release the footage,” says Syes.

Fernando tells News 4 that his client’s children are now forced to live in a foreign country as orphans because of the actions of a St. Louis police officer.

The mayor’s office says the city plans to release video of the officer-involved shootings to the public soon in an effort to be transparent.

