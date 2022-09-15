25 new US citizens take oath inside Busch Stadium

St. Louis Cardinals welcoming 25 new citizens to Busch Stadium
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a historic night at Busch Stadium both on and off the field on Wednesday. Before Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina took the field for the 325th appearance together, 25 people took the oath to become US citizens.

Angel Molina came to America 20 years ago from Guatemala. This is a day he’s waited for since he was a child.

History for Waino and Yadi: Cardinals beat Brewers as dynamic duo starts 325th game together, most by a battery in MLB history

“It means everything in my life, dream come true,” he said. Surrounded by family, and about 48,000 Cardinals fans he pledged allegiance to the United States.

As a Cardinals fan and a fan of the other Molina, it was an even more momentous night under the bright lights of Busch Stadium.

“Never going to forget this,” he said.

The new citizens immigrated from 18 different countries. The ceremony was held in honor of Constitution Day.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mission St. Louis will host its first three basketball tournament this fall.
Mission STL hosts Guns Down Hoops Up 3-on-3 basketball tournament
birthrates declining
Birthrates decline as more people choose not to have children
Criticism heightens as IL law ending cash bail nears
damion baker
Former CBC football player’s cold case remains unsolved while reward money doubles to incentivize witnesses