1 killed in 3-car crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An early Thursday morning crash in rural St. Clair County left one person dead and another injured.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Floraville Road at Loeher Road just south of Paderborn, Illinois. According to police, a Hyundai Elantra and two Ford Escapes were found crashed off the roadway. Officers believed the Elantra and one of the Escapes were involved in a head-on collision. The second Escape then hit both vehicles, causing all three to slide off the roadway.

The driver of the Escape who was involved in the initial crash died. Their identity or gender has not been released.

First responders took the driver of the Elantra to the hospital for treatment. Floraville Road will remain closed as an accident reconstruction team investigates the crash site.

