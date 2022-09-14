Warming Trend Continues, Turning Hotter This Weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Expect a warming trend through the weekend that will push our high temperatures to 90. We could be near record highs by early next week as the hot weather continues much of next week.

Thursday & Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies with mild mornings quickly warming to the upper 80s. It won’t be too humid, but definitely not a Fall feeling in the air this week as the warming trend continues.

This Weekend: Hotter this weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. It still looks dry as rain stays north of the area. Our highs will be running about 10 degrees above normal as we hit near 90. Records for the weekend are around 97.

More Heat Next Week: Highs could be within a few degrees of the records next week. It’s more uncertain though how a weak front will impact temperatures, but there’s no access to truly cooler weather as the Jetstream is way north and locking the cool air north. There are some signs that this hot pattern breaks down late next week.

7 Day Forecast

