Page to discuss St. Louis County’s plans for new COVID-19 booster

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will be talking about the county’s plans for the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster on Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis County Department of Health said it ordered the doses last week. Page is expected to talk about plans for when the vaccine will be available at county health centers.

Local CVS and Walgreens stores, and Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur have already started offering the new booster.

