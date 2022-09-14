Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

Missouri lawmakers set to debate state employee raises
Missouri lawmakers set to debate state employee raises(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.

Parson specified that, based on the limits in his special session call, lawmakers cannot cut income taxes so deeply that the state loses more than $700 million per year in revenue.

Parson proposed the special session as an alternative to lawmakers’ planned one-time tax refund, which he vetoed in June.

He told lawmakers to return to Jefferson City last week. But they delayed work to continue private negotiations.

Legislators were already planning on working Wednesday to consider whether to override any of Parson’s vetoes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old on Sept. 14, 2022
AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old girl reportedly taken from school
First responders on the scene of a crash involving a MetroLink on Sept. 14, 2022.
MetroLink train involved in crash with vehicle in Metro East; operations shut down
St. Peters Amazon employees protest
St. Peters Amazon employees protest for better pay, safety
44 crash
Millstadt teenager identified as person killed in St. Louis crash