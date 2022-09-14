MetroLink train involved in crash with vehicle in Metro East; operations shut down

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews are on the scene of a MetroLink crash with a vehicle in East St. Louis.

Officials with MetroLink said the crash happened at 900 37th Street and operations will stop between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights MetroLink stations. Station shuttles will be taking passengers by bus between these stations, along with JJK Center and Washington Park. Riders should expect delays of up to an hour.

It’s still unclear how the train and the vehicle collided. No details on injuries were released. We will continue to update the story.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.