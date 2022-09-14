Lawsuit contends St. Louis City denies citizens access to public information

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local attorney is suing the City of St. Louis for being the least transparent city in the state.

“They don’t care if they are compliant,” says lawyer, Elad Gross. “They are willing to violate the rights of Missourians who are making these requests. It’s not a priority for them.”

Gross says the city has violated the Sunshine Law more than 100 times within the past year. The law gives citizens the right to obtain public documents from government officials for accountability purposes.

“St. Louis has been the worst local government to work with on the Sunshine Law out of any that I worked with in the State of Missouri,” says Gross.

Sunshine Law Coordinator Joseph Sims, Law Department Chair Sheena Hamilton and Mayor Tishaura Jones are all named in the lawsuit.

“It’s extremely hard for the public to hold them accountable,” says Gross. “This matters for anyone who pays taxes, who cares how our taxes are being spent, who cares about how our government is being run and who is running it.”

In the 270-page court document, Gross accuses the city of not only breaking the law but says they “charged unsupported fees and refused to correct their behavior” while delaying public record requests.

“It’s the basis of our government transparency rules in the State of Missouri,” says Gross. “Right now, the city, unfortunately, is delaying and often times denying the production of public records to the public and using taxpayer money to do that.”

Gross tells News 4 he plans to take St. Louis City’s violations to the highest court.

Due to the ongoing litigation, the city says they are unable to comment at this time.

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

