Help the St. Louis Area Foodbank by hosting a food drive

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Area Foodbank relies on volunteers and donations to help those in need.

Shelves upon shelves fill the Bridgeton warehouse. All stacked high with pounds and pounds of food.

“So just this past year alone we recorded 52 million pounds of food. So this is the reason we have a huge facility such as this. We jam pack our shelves,” explained Katelyn Majors, Director of Product Acquisition and Repacking at the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Majors oversees all the products the St. Louis Area Foodbank gathers. She said about 150,000 pounds of food are moved daily. The organization strives to have 85% of its food labeled as nutritious.

“It’s not just putting out food every day out of this facility, but it’s the right foods. It’s the culturally appropriate foods that our neighbors need,” she said. “It’s really catering to their needs so that we aren’t continually seeing them coming back and waiting in lines for our distributions.”

Of the items at the food bank, 80% are donated. Meredith Knopp, CEO at the St. Louis Area Foodbank, told News 4 that donations are coming less often as the need for food grows.

“We are seeing skyrocketing numbers, we’re talking 18,19,20% more people coming to our distribution, seeking our help. As we’re also seeing a decrease in food donations and an increase in costs,” Knopp said.

According to Knopp, if food isn’t donated, they have to buy it, which adds cost to a budget that’s already stretched by fuel costs and the number of people relying on them to feed their families.

Food drives are one of the ways the organization helps keep its shelves stocked. Click here to learn about hosting a food drive.

