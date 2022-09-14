Community leaders distributing NaloxBoxes as opioid overdoses rise in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the number of opioid overdoses skyrocket in St. Louis, people are hitting the streets, battling to save lives. Their weapon of choice comes in the form of small, red and white boxes.

Community leaders are fanning out across St. Louis, distributing this medicine to reverse drug overdoses. This comes on the heels of three fatal overdoses in west St. Louis on Monday.

Local officials told News 4 the epidemic is hitting the Black community hard. The number of African Americans who overdosed in St. Louis grew by 500% in the last five years.

That’s just one of the communities local groups are targeting. Rashonda Thornton wants to talk about opioid abuse after she lost her nephew to an overdose just last year.

“If they had the tools they needed, and accessibility and awareness of what that would look like, his life could have been potentially saved,” Thornton, the Community Project Director with Living with A Purpose, said.

It’s why PreventEd and People’s Health Center are partnering to install 50 NaloxBoxes across St. Louis City and north St. Louis County.

“We know how people are shamed, stigmatized, and it’s traumatic to use, misusing substances,” Alicia Smith, Director of Strategic Engagement for PreventEd, explained. “There is no shame here, We are meeting people where they are.”

“This will work and you will be educated on how to do it properly to save lives,” Ward 2 Alderwoman Lisa Middlebrook said.

In North St. Louis for a conversation with @Prevent_Ed who will be distributing 75 NaloxBoxes to 50 locations across the city and county. These will hold two Narcan kits to help combat opioid overdoses. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/drWh1bryuJ — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 13, 2022

The Dellwood Recreation Center is one of the first 50 locations where these NolaxBoxes will be installed. One of the requirements is to have all staff at any facility with these kits be trained on how to give Narcan.

Those gathering on Tuesday agreed this isn’t a, “One size fits all” fix, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“We have been suffering under this crisis for years,” Director of Health for St. Louis City, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo-Davis explained. “It has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The City of St. Louis’ Medical Examiner said drug overdose fatalities increased in the city by 30% from 317 cases in 2017 to 448 cases in 2021.

21 people died of an opioid overdose in a single week this past February, including a scene where five people died in the Central West End.

Everyone is vulnerable to opioids, but it affects people disproportionately. PreventEd shared opioid overdose deaths among Black St. Louisans have increased more than 500% in the last five years.

“Now we’re in communities who haven’t seen this before. Some who will only learn what naloxone is and does for the first time because of this initiative, so let’s celebrate that,” Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo-Davis shared. “But you’re right, the job isn’t done until we figure out direct ways to get to people on the street as it’s happening.”

“It sends a message of ‘I am willing to save this individual life, underprivileged, underserved,” Thornton said.

Thornton said the launching of this partnership and placement of kits is work in action to save lives. She believes her participation honors her nephew.

“Substance use has a way of finding people in ways people can’t imagine,” Thornton explained. “We don’t care how they got there, what we care about is how we can support them.”

PreventEd said all 50 NaloxBoxes will be distributed by the end of this week.

To view the complete list of locations, click here to head to the PreventEd’s website.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.