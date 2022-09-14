Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation

An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.
An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.(Meghan Smith/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation.

Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14.

Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene.

The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department said they responded just before 3 a.m., along with members of eight other area departments.

