The board for The Dome at America’s Center met Wednesday to discuss Rams settlement money

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The board that oversees The Dome at America’s Center met Wednesday to talk about the Rams settlement money.

For almost a year, the board, St. Louis City and St. Louis County have been deciding how to split up the money. On Wednesday, the board continued to push for the funds to be moved to a higher interest account.

The Dome was home to the Rams until the team relocated to Los Angeles in 2016. In 2017 the city, county and RSA sued over the Rams’ relocation. Stan Kroenke and the NFL opted to avoid going to trial and settled in November 2021 for $790 million. After lawyer fees, St. Louis was left with around $513 million.

