Above Average Temperatures Return Beginning Today

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
Weather Discussion: Expect a warming trend through the weekend that will push our high temperatures to 90.

Through Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies with mild mornings quickly warming to the upper 80s. it won’t be too humid, but definitely not a Fall feeling in the air this week as the warming trend continues.

This Weekend: Hotter this weekend with mostly sunny skies. It still looks dry as any slight rain chances should hold off to the northwest. Our highs will be running about 10 degrees above normal as we hit near 90. Records for the weekend are around 97.

How rare is it to get 90s this late? Not too rare, we average 2-3 days at or above 90 from September 13th to Oct. 30th. Our latest 90 degree was October 30th in 1950.

7 Day Forecast

