93-year-old Union/Lindell bridge slated for replacement

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The intersection of Union Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard is also a bridge that spans Forest Park Parkway and was built in 1929. A second, Companion Bridge, was added in 1961 to span the MetroLink line. Both are considered structurally deficient and are scheduled to be replaced.

Nick Dunne is a spokesman for the City of St. Louis.

“The city has a list of bridges and intersections that we identify as needing replacement or needing improvement,” he said.

Residents who live near the intersection and drive through it regularly have some thoughts on what they do and don’t want in a new bridge.

“I had heard they wanted to do a traffic circle. I think that’s a bad idea,” said Pat Lefor.

Ace Montgomery said he wants a way to avoid the stoplights.

“I would like to see an overpass go right off into the park, and other traffic just go underneath it,” he said.

The 93-year-old bridge has a tragic past. In July of 2018 a 22-year-old driver lost control while turning in the intersection and struck the concrete decorative railing. A one-ton piece of concrete fell off, landing on a car driving below on Forest Park Parkway. Jan Torissi-Mokway, wife of former St. Louis Police Chief Joe Mokwa, was killed in the accident.

The city is asking the public to provide input to help engineers design the new structure.

“So by bringing in community voices, we’re able to make decisions that are based on the needs of the people who use it the most,” said Dunne.

Here’s a link to an online survey. The public has until October 14 to weigh in on the project. The bridge is expected to cost $25 million and construction is scheduled to begin in 2025.

