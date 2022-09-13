Woman accused of stealing from, assaulting elderly man in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of assaulting an elderly man during a burglary in Clayton.

Authorities say the incident happened on Labor Day. Douglass, 54, is accused of assaulting the victim and stealing several items him, including jewelry.

Douglass is known to have violent tendencies, police say. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.

