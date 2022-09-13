Woman accused of stealing from, assaulting elderly man in Clayton

Andrea Douglass, 54, is accused of assaulting an elderly man and stealing several items,...
Andrea Douglass, 54, is accused of assaulting an elderly man and stealing several items, including his jewelry(Clayton PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of assaulting an elderly man during a burglary in Clayton.

Authorities say the incident happened on Labor Day. Douglass, 54, is accused of assaulting the victim and stealing several items him, including jewelry.

Douglass is known to have violent tendencies, police say. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.

