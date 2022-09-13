Temperatures warmer and the brief fall feel is ending

First Alert Forecast
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: The low pressure which brought us the gusty winds and lovely fall temperatures yesterday is moving out. Temperatures this afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, with a high of 82° expected. Winds will either be calm or come from the north at around 5mph. Skies remain sunny and humidity low. We’ll also enjoy another night of lows dropping to the 50s overnight before the heat builds again.

Highs are in the mid-80s tomorrow and then we’re back in the 90s this weekend as high pressure builds. High pressure and warmer temperatures will be the dominant pattern through late September, and there are no chances for rain during the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast

