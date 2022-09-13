St. Louis City voters to cast ballot in special election

Polling locations across St. Louis City are now open for a special primary election to fill several positions such as the Aldermanic president’s seat.
By Damon Arnold
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The special election in St. Louis Tuesday will be the first in the state of Missouri under new voting laws.

In August, a law requiring voters to show government-issued identification when voting went into effect in Missouri. The ID must be issued by the State of Missouri or the federal government, have a picture and cannot be expired.

Another thing to keep in mind is St. Louis City voters can vote at any of the 15 polling locations. The number of voting centers significantly decreased from the August 2 primary where there were 73 places.

Two candidates, Alderman Jack Coatar and Alderwoman Megan Green, on the ballot are looking to fill the seat for the Board of Alderman President after former president Lewis Reed stepped down. He and two other former aldermen plead guilty to corruption charges.

Reed will be sentenced on Dec. 6.

