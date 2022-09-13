Mayors along Mississippi River want to make corridor a national priority

(AP Photo) Mississippi River near St. Louis.
(AP Photo) Mississippi River near St. Louis.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Mayors of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative held their annual meeting in St. Louis Tuesday.

Mayors from nine states gathered to further Ambassador Andrew Young’s vision to make the Mississippi River a national priority. They also thanked Senator John Boozman from Arkansas for his work with mayors to include an ecosystem restoration program demonstration project for the lower Mississippi River. The group is urging the final passage of the measure by Congress in the coming weeks.

“I’m proud to be part of MRCTI and a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable of our Corridor. Together, the Mayors are lifting our region and making bold, innovative proposals that ensure historically disadvantaged populations are protected and benefit from the historic infrastructure opportunities offered over the next five years,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The mayors pointed out that more needs to be done to elevate the river’s status, including the establishment of a national Mississippi River program, dedicated federal coordination resources across agencies, and a comprehensive management plan.

The initiative is a collation of 102 mayors from across the Mississippi River Basin. More than 60 billion gallons of fresh water is withdrawn from the river daily, according to the group.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Frizz Fest 2022 kicks off next weekend with a lot of fun and knowledge to offer!
Celebrate your natural crown, beauty at Frizz Fest 2022!
99th Honor Flight departs for Washington D.C.
The 99th Honor Flight of Greater St. Louis took off on Tuesday
BOA ELECTION - COATAR AND GREEN
St. Louis City voters to cast ballot in special election
News 4 Investigates: Disturbing video testimony of former St. Louis County softball coaches...
News 4 Investigates: Disturbing video testimony of former St. Louis County softball coaches accused of sexually assaulting player