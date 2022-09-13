Mayors along Mississippi River want to make corridor a national priority

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Mayors of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative held their annual meeting in St. Louis Tuesday.

Mayors from nine states gathered to further Ambassador Andrew Young’s vision to make the Mississippi River a national priority. They also thanked Senator John Boozman from Arkansas for his work with mayors to include an ecosystem restoration program demonstration project for the lower Mississippi River. The group is urging the final passage of the measure by Congress in the coming weeks.

“I’m proud to be part of MRCTI and a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable of our Corridor. Together, the Mayors are lifting our region and making bold, innovative proposals that ensure historically disadvantaged populations are protected and benefit from the historic infrastructure opportunities offered over the next five years,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The mayors pointed out that more needs to be done to elevate the river’s status, including the establishment of a national Mississippi River program, dedicated federal coordination resources across agencies, and a comprehensive management plan.

The initiative is a collation of 102 mayors from across the Mississippi River Basin. More than 60 billion gallons of fresh water is withdrawn from the river daily, according to the group.

