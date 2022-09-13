Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple St. Louis robberies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is going to prison for 14 years after multiple robberies in St. Louis, including ones he did while wearing a GPS ankle bracelet from previous crimes.

According to court documents, Darrion Gardner and another person robbed a T-Mobile store on Lackland Road in Overland on December 5, 2020. Gardner told the court they forced an employee to the ground and stole money from another employee and the cash register. They also forced an employee to take them to a storage area at gunpoint. They stole phones from the storage.

Gardner and the same co-defendant robbed the Universal Accessories store on St. Charles Rock Road in Breckenridge Hills just two days later. They were armed and took phones.

Gardner was arrested on December 10 and tried to get his father to destroy some evidence he had in his bedroom.

Before these robberies, court documents show Gardner was released on bond after an arrest and an accusation of a robbery or an attempted robbery of people walking near Concordia Seminary and Washington University. Gardner is still facing charges related to those incidents.

Gardner pleaded guilty in May to two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

