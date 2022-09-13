Late Summer Surge of Heat Coming Our Way

Weather Discussion: Expect a warming trend through the weekend that will push our high temperatures to 90.

Tonight: Another nice night, perhaps not as cool but still a very mild start in the 50s and clear skies. Watch for some patchy fog.

Wednesday-Friday: Mild mornings will quickly warm to the upper 80s. it won’t be too humid, but definitely not a Fall feeling in the air this week as the warming trend kicks into gear. Expect plenty of sunshine the rest of the work week. Nice and warm late Summer days!

This Weekend: It turns a touch hotter this weekend with partly cloudy skies Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday. It still looks dry as any slight rain chances should hold off to the northwest. Our highs will be running about 10 degrees above normal as we hit near 90. Records for the weekend are around 97.

How rare is it to get 90s this late? Not too rare, we average 2-3 days at or above 90 from September 13th to Oct. 30th. Our latest 90 degree was October 30th in 1950.

