Historic house in South County to be moved

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The 200-year-old Sappington Log House is on the move.

Workers began dismantling it Tuesday after stripping it down to the bear bones. It starts with the removal of the roof, then it will be taken apart by by log.

The deconstruction will take about three weeks, it is all part of the plan to rebuild it in historic Sappington House Park in Crestwood.

The 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House will join Thomas Sappington’s 1808 brick house as full-sized examples of pioneer American-style buildings.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.