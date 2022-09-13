FEMA opens 7th center in St. Louis area as deadline looms; no status on Metro East relief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA opened its seventh disaster relief center in the St. Louis area Saturday for residents whose homes were damaged in July’s historic flooding.

The newest center opened at the Salvation Army on Arsenal in South St. Louis. The deadline to apply for those in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County is October 7. All centers will close after that date.

“So far, we got about 20 people, but, you know, it keeps rolling once the word gets out and people know that we’re here, then more people will start coming in,” FEMA spokesperson Tiana Suber said.

There are economic hardship loans for Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln and Warren Counties in Missouri, and Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair Counties in Illinois.

“A business and a non-profit can apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program,” Small Business Administration spokesman Corey Williams said. “Notice if you have a drop in sales in month one. Notice if you have to cut employee hours. Those are all signs of economic injury. But, unfortunately, the homeowners and renters can’t apply.”

The deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan is May 8.

FEMA surveyed parts of the area a week after the flooding in July and started opening centers by mid-August.

According to FEMA, the State of Illinois filed for emergency federal aid on August 30. A month after the historic flooding hit.

St. Clair County started assessing damage in mid-August. FEMA said there’s no monetary threshold needed to be granted assistance. One of the key indicators is if a city or county starts to run out of resources to help.

“We were just in communication with FEMA today via letter,” East St. Louis City Manager Carlos Mayfield said. “We don’t have assessment data at this point. We’re still waiting back for FEMA.”

There’s still no timetable on when the Metro East will find out the status of federal relief.

