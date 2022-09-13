Celebrate your natural crown, beauty at Frizz Fest 2022!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tower Grove Park will be a haven this weekend for people to let their natural curls and locs down to celebrate and embrace themselves.

Frizz Fest will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s a family-friendly event where attendees can shop with vendors, enjoy live performances, listen to natural hair panels, and partake in various arts and crafts.

News 4 Taylor Holt sat down with Frizz Fest creator Leslie Hughes ahead of the big weekend. Watch above for an in-depth interview.

