Celebrate your natural crown, beauty at Frizz Fest 2022!
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tower Grove Park will be a haven this weekend for people to let their natural curls and locs down to celebrate and embrace themselves.
Frizz Fest will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s a family-friendly event where attendees can shop with vendors, enjoy live performances, listen to natural hair panels, and partake in various arts and crafts.
News 4 Taylor Holt sat down with Frizz Fest creator Leslie Hughes ahead of the big weekend. Watch above for an in-depth interview.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.