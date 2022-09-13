Celebrate your natural crown, beauty at Frizz Fest 2022!

Frizz Fest 2022 kicks off next weekend with a lot of fun and knowledge to offer!
By Taylor Holt
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tower Grove Park will be a haven this weekend for people to let their natural curls and locs down to celebrate and embrace themselves.

Frizz Fest will run from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s a family-friendly event where attendees can shop with vendors, enjoy live performances, listen to natural hair panels, and partake in various arts and crafts.

News 4 Taylor Holt sat down with Frizz Fest creator Leslie Hughes ahead of the big weekend. Watch above for an in-depth interview.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Is XFL bringing a pro football team to St. Louis? Sources say 'yes'.
Former Mizzou defensive coordinator joins XFL St. Louis coaching staff
99th Honor Flight departs for Washington D.C.
99th Honor Flight departs for Washington D.C.
BOA ELECTION - COATAR AND GREEN
St. Louis City voters to cast ballot in special election
News 4 Investigates: Disturbing video testimony of former St. Louis County softball coaches...
News 4 Investigates: Disturbing video testimony of former St. Louis County softball coaches accused of sexually assaulting player