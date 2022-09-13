Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year extension
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Blues forward Jordan Kyrou has signed an eight-year contract extension.
The deal is the same term and financials as the contract signed by Robert Thomas in July. It is worth $65 million and will begin with the 2023-24 season.
Last season, Kyrou finished fourth on the team in points, posting 75. He also finished third in goals and second in assists.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.