Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year extension

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Blues forward Jordan Kyrou has signed an eight-year contract extension.

The deal is the same term and financials as the contract signed by Robert Thomas in July. It is worth $65 million and will begin with the 2023-24 season.

Last season, Kyrou finished fourth on the team in points, posting 75. He also finished third in goals and second in assists.

