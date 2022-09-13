Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year extension

St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou participates in the Skills Competition fastest skater event, part...
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou participates in the Skills Competition fastest skater event, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Blues forward Jordan Kyrou has signed an eight-year contract extension.

The deal is the same term and financials as the contract signed by Robert Thomas in July. It is worth $65 million and will begin with the 2023-24 season.

Robert Thomas signs 8-year $65M contract extension

Last season, Kyrou finished fourth on the team in points, posting 75. He also finished third in goals and second in assists.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Is XFL bringing a pro football team to St. Louis? Sources say 'yes'.
Former Mizzou defensive coordinator joins XFL St. Louis coaching staff
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tips his cap after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Albert Pujols hits 697th home run, passes A-Rod for 4th place all-time
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) is greeted by Yadier Molina (4) after hitting a two-run...
696! Pujols ties Alex Rodriguez for fourth on all-time MLB home run list
kicker
Female soccer star shines in new role on Granite City High School football team