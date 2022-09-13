99th Honor Flight departs for Washington D.C.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new group of local veterans will embark on a trip that they will never forget.

The 99th Greater St. Louis Honor flight headed to the nation’s capital at 5:30 Tuesday. The veterans and their family members are waiting to board.

The mission of the honor flight is to bring World War II, Korean war, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. To visit the memorials built to honor their service and sacrifice.

There are 56 veterans on this flight. Here’s the breakdown:

Two WWII veterans

17 Korea War Veterans

37 Vietnam War veterans

Many of the veterans, like Ronald Seagraves, are they’re excited about the trip. Seagraves has been to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C. before but he says this time is going to be different— as he’s surrounded by fellow members of the military.

“It’s going to be emotional, lost so many of my buddies you know and you know you think of that, you know what I’m saying,” Seagraves said. “But this brings us the home welcoming that we never received when we came back from Vietnam.”

The flight returns to St. Louis at 8 p.m. In November, the 100th honor flight will be taking off.

