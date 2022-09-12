Victim was carjacked while making early morning deliveries in Central West End, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to the St. Louis Police Department, a 39-year-old female Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in the 4400 block of West Pine in the Central West End Saturday morning around 6 a.m.

Police say two men in ski masks pointed guns at her head as she returned to her car, took her keys and drove off in her Jeep Compass with Amazon packages inside.

Early morning deliveries are part of a program called Amazon Flex, according to two drivers who are part of the program and spoke with News 4. Delivery shifts can start as early as 3 a.m. and run between 3-5 hours.

Unlike daytime Amazon delivery drivers who use vans that say Amazon on the side, Flex drivers use their personal vehicles, without any signs or markings. Drivers are given reflective vests to wear.

The drivers said they’ve been confronted by customers who didn’t know who they were and why they were walking up to the customer’s porch at such an early hour. And drivers say they realize that deliveries at that hour can be more dangerous, but they can make $40 an hour or more.

Recently, the company sent a message about safety to drivers using Amazon Flex app. It said in part, “No delivery is worth compromising your safety. Please prioritize your safety and never make a delivery if you feel unsafe. Remember to lock up and take your keys with you anytime you exit your vehicle. If you ever feel your safety is at risk, call emergency services if needed, and then contact the ‘Emergency Help’ button in the Amazon Flex App.”

