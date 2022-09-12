Trial in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot resumes Monday

The trial for a St. Louis reality TV star accused of a murder-for-hire plot resumes Monday.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The trial for a St. Louis reality TV star accused of a murder-for-hire plot resumes Monday.

Tim Norman is known for appearing on the reality TV series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which follows a family running a soul food restaurant chain. Norman is accused of masterminding an insurance scam that ended with his nephew being shot to death in 2016.

Federal authorities say Norman paid the shooter and an exotic dancer to help pull off the scene. They have already pleaded guilty to their role in the crime.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The trial for a St. Louis reality TV star accused of a murder-for-hire plot resumes Monday.
Trial in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot resumes Monday
Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of an accused serial rapist in St. Louis County...
Jury selection to begin for St. Louis County accused serial rapist
The Clayton 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is held each year to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters, 71...
The Clayton 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors, remembers the lives lost 21 years ago
A man was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday...
Police: Gun-wielding man shot, killed by undercover officers in North St. Louis