St. Louis County GOP to elect candidate for County Executive race

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Republican Central Committee of St. Louis County is holding a special meeting Monday night to elect a candidate to run against Sam Page in the County Executive race.

The committee has five candidates and will hold closed-door interviewers with each one and then vote. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Whoever the committee chooses has two months to campaign against Democratic incumbent Sam Page. This comes after Katherine Pinner dropped out of the race in early September.

