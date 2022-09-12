St. Louis County GOP to elect candidate for County Executive race

Republican Central Committee of St. Louis County
Republican Central Committee of St. Louis County(Republican Central Committee of St. Louis County)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Republican Central Committee of St. Louis County is holding a special meeting Monday night to elect a candidate to run against Sam Page in the County Executive race.

The committee has five candidates and will hold closed-door interviewers with each one and then vote. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Whoever the committee chooses has two months to campaign against Democratic incumbent Sam Page. This comes after Katherine Pinner dropped out of the race in early September.

News 4 will update the story once the announcement is made.

