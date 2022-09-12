St. Louis CITY SC to open team store at Centene Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC fans can get some team merch starting Tuesday.

The team announced its CITY Goods store will open for business on September 13. The store will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

CITY Goods is located in the southwest corner of Centene Stadium at Market and 21st Street.

CITY Goods is the team’s store for merch on matchday and will be used for special releases until the team’s full-scale store, the CITY Pavilion, opens.

Die-hard fans: Adidas and MLS will unveil the MLS Ultraboost x COPA in seven MLS team colors, including STL CITY. You can start buying the limited-edition COPA starting Tuesday at 8 am. via the team’s APP. There are five hundred pairs and fans will be able to pick them up from CITY Goods.

