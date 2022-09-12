Shots fired in Richmond Heights neighborhood during car break-ins

Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning.

The Richmond Heights Police Department said thieves were breaking into cars near the intersection of Lovella and Moorlands Drive when a resident yelled out in an attempt to scare them off. The thieves took off but fired guns at the resident, striking his house and a neighbor’s house. That neighbor came out of her house and fired at the thieves, hitting another neighbor’s house.

In total, three houses were hit with minor damage. No person was shot.

Police were involved in a short pursuit that terminated once it became too dangerous. Investigators are looking through surveillance footage.

