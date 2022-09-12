Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday at St. Peters store

Schnucks
Schnucks
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT
ST. PETERS (KMOV) -- Schnucks recalled ground beef sold at its Mid Rivers store in St. Peters on Sunday. The voluntary recall affects anyone who bought fresh ground beef between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who bought 73%, 80/20. 93/7 ground beef or 90/10 fine ground sirloin in that time frame can return the product to Schnucks for a refund or exchange. Schnucks said the product may contain metal shavings but also said that there have not been any reported illnesses or injuries yet.

