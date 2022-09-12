Police: Gun-wielding man shot, killed by undercover officers in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police.

St. Louis police said that two undercover officers with the violent crime detail were watching a Shell gas station parking lot at North Florissant Avenue and St. Louis Avenue at around 11:36 p.m. They saw a man with a gun and began approaching him before the man started running away. Shortly after, officers started chasing the man on foot.

During the chase, the two officers fired shots at the man when he exposed the gun to them, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Both of the officers were uninjured.

An investigation is underway.

