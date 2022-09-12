Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police.

St. Louis police said that two Drug Enforcement and Intervention Detectives (DEI) were working the Summer Violence Initiative when they were at a Shell Gas Station in the 2800 block of N. Florissant. At about 11:36 p.m., the detectives saw multiple subjects in the parking lot armed with guns before notifying other officers in the area. Police said both the detectives drove to the lot to investigate. Both officers were dressed in plain clothes with a black ballistic vest with the word “POLICE” in white letters on the front and back.

According to a police report, Darryl Ross, 16, had a gun when he walked off of the gas station lot and into the east alley. The detectives left their car and followed him into the alley before announcing themselves as police officers. Police said Ross then ran through an opening in an iron fence across the gas station before officers chased him on foot. As the chase continued, he tripped over a curb and fell on the sidewalk dropping a gun. When detectives got closer to the teen, he reached for the gun before they both fired shots at him.

The report said both detectives tried to help Ross until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The gun was later found at the scene. Both officers were uninjured. The officers involved were a 37-year-old with 14 years of service on the police force and a 27-year-old with 4 years on the force.

The Force Investigation Unit is investigating.

