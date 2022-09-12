Man found dead inside of north St. Louis home

A crime investigation.
A crime investigation.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside of a north St. Louis City home Monday morning.

St. Louis police said they found the man dead in a home in the 4400 block of N. 20th Street. An initial investigation found that the man was suffering from an unknown injury. Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information has been released at this time

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late...
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
St. Louis CITY SC opens CITY Goods
St. Louis CITY SC to open team store at Centene Stadium
The trial for a St. Louis reality TV star accused of a murder-for-hire plot resumes Monday.
Trial in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot resumes Monday
The trial for a St. Louis reality TV star accused of a murder-for-hire plot resumes Monday.
Trial in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot resumes Monday