Man found dead inside of north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside of a north St. Louis City home Monday morning.

St. Louis police said they found the man dead in a home in the 4400 block of N. 20th Street. An initial investigation found that the man was suffering from an unknown injury. Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information has been released at this time

