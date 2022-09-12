Lion’s Choice adds new plant-based meatball sub to their menu

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lion’s Choice has announced a plant-based food item will be added to their menus starting Tuesday, September 13. Customers can purchase the plant-based meatball sub at all Lion’s Choice locations in Illinois, St. Louis, and the Kansas City area.

The restaurant has partnered with Hungry Planet, a St. Louis-based company that is dedicated to making plant-based meals. Lion’s Choice is launching the new item after several successful focus groups.

The plant-based meatball sub is made of Hungry Planet’s Italian sausage meatballs served on toasted Italian bread topped with Marinara sauce and Provel cheese. Customers can also order this meatball sub on Lion Choice’s App.

