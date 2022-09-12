Late Summer Surge of Heat This Week

Weather Discussion: A warming trend will gradually step up our temperatures this week with highs near 90 by the weekend.

We’ll again enjoy overnight temperatures in the 50s tonight so feel free to open the windows again. Tomorrow’s temperatures warm up to the 80s and that trend continues through next week.

By Late week and this weekend we’ll have highs in the upper 80s to near 90. There is a low chance for any rain this weekend, we’ll keep you posted if that changes. Otherwise it’s a mainly warm and dry pattern.

And the longer range 6-10 day pattern through September 22nd also shows a strong signal for above normal and warm temperatures.

