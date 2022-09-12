Jury selection to begin for St. Louis County accused serial rapist

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of an accused serial rapist in St. Louis County Monday.

Dominic Yocco is accused of raping multiple underage girls between 2016 and 2018. Police said he allegedly made contact with the girls on social media.

Yocco is charged with 27 counts of sex crimes and one count of assault.

