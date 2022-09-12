Hundreds gather in effort to feed thousands in need of food in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of hungry St. Louisans will get apple cinnamon oatmeal thanks to the tireless efforts of hundreds of volunteers at Chaifetz Arena Monday.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank organized the event on the federally-recognized national day of service. The meal-packing event was meant to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

“We work for a really good company and we’re really fortunate to be able to come out here and helping people is a really, really good cause,” volunteer Jason Miller said.

