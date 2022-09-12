Former Blues captain Backes continues to help animals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Blues captain David Backes continues to make a difference.

Backes was always passionate about helping animals during his time in St. Louis and he is putting in even more time into his foundation, “Athletes for Animals,” since he retired.

Monday, he shared a video of a family getting one of the foster dogs he helped save. The puppy now has a permanent home.

Athletes for Animals has raised nearly $1 million for shelters and rescue groups since it was founded.

