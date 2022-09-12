Episode 200! with Joe Edwards of Blueberry Hill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This episode is a major milestone, our 200th Episode!

To mark our milestone, we’re celebrating another one. This month, Blueberry Hill in the Delmar Loop turns 50 years old. For any business that’s a feat, but especially a restaurant.

Owner Joe Edwards joined us to talk about the early days back in 1972 when he first opened the doors to Blueberry Hill. He walks us through the next five decades as he expanded and helped grow the Loop into one of the greatest streets in America.

There are really very few celebrities that he hasn’t met. He shares stories of Paul McCartney and meeting presidents. Between the Duck Room, the Pageant and Delmar Hall, he’s watched as bands and artists have grown in their careers to be megastars.

You can stroll through Blueberry Hill, taking in the history and the memories. But he’s always looking ahead to the future. He shares the latest on his next endeavor, a putt-putt golf experience coming soon to the Loop.

