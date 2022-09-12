Keep the AC off today

Weather Discussion: Keep the AC off and windows open! You’ll enjoy high temperatures in the 70s with winds gusting upwards of 20mph. Low pressure over Lake Michigan is ushering in a few clouds this afternoon, but we’re staying clear of rain.

We’ll again enjoy overnight temperatures in the 50s tonight so feel free to open the windows again. Tomorrow’s temperatures in the lower 80s will be warm enough to warrant afternoon AC usage.

The end of the week and weekend will be a stark contrast to what we’re feeling today. The heat and humidity rise, and we’ll have temperatures up near 90°. You’ll have the AC on full blast by Friday.

