The Clayton 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors, remembers the lives lost 21 years ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Clayton 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is held each year to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters, 71 police officers and 8 EMS workers who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Brooklyn Fire Protection District firefighter Herschel Bell was among the 175 people participating in the climb.

“I was actually in the army in basic training when 9/11 happened,” Bell says. “I remember it like it was yesterday.”

The climb is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

“I’m not just here for my brothers and sisters here,” Bell says. “I’m here for my brothers and sisters that are in the military that gave their lives so that we can have the freedoms that we do have today.”

This year, the memorial climb was held at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

Organizer with the Clayton Fire Department Charlie Coghill says each participant was wearing the names of first responders who lost their lives that day.

“It gets them so much closer to what it felt like that day,” Coghill says. “Nothing’s going to be like that day but if we can get close so we can reflect on what they felt whenever they were climbing and did their work, that’s the biggest thing.”

Many participants showed up in their full firefighter gear.

Farmington Fire Department firefighter Jimmy Kurten says this year was his fourth memorial climb.

During the climb, the actual radio traffic from that tragic day was playing.

“I listen to that and I think about the guys climbing up the steps with people running past them, with tanks and tools and high-rise packs and all sorts of stuff,” Kurten says. “I can sit in here and do it in a cold room while the building isn’t burning down. If they can do it, I can.”

At the end of the climb, each name of the first responder who lost their life was read by the person who did it for them.

Then, a bell was rung to honor them.

Brooklyn Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Nick Bradford says he wants events like this to keep the memory of their fellow brothers and sisters alive.

“So we can tell our future family members, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters,” Assistant Chief Bradford says.

Together here in the metro, across the country and around the world, we must never forget.

“That it doesn’t become some other article or section in a history book,” Coghill says. “These were real life men and women, real Americans, who gave everything on that day to help their fellow man.”

The money raised goes to Supporting Heroes and The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Both organizations care for the loved ones of first responders who die in the line of duty.

By the end of the event, more than $35,000 was raised, with donations continuing to come in.

