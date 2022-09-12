Child, teenager shot in north St. Louis

Crime scene tape in the 4000 block of Palm in St. Louis City following a shooting on Sept. 12,...
Crime scene tape in the 4000 block of Palm in St. Louis City following a shooting on Sept. 12, 2022.(News 4)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A child and teenager were shot in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Palm just before 4 p.m. Police said their initial reports are the shooting victims are ages 9 and 16. Both victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

News 4 has crews on the scene and will update this story as information is released.

