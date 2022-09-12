Child, teenager shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A child and teenager were shot in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

A 9YO and 16YO have been shot on Palm Street near Clay Ave in North City.



The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Palm just before 4 p.m. Police said their initial reports are the shooting victims are ages 9 and 16. Both victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

