Child, teenager shot in north St. Louis
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A child and teenager were shot in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Palm just before 4 p.m. Police said their initial reports are the shooting victims are ages 9 and 16. Both victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.
