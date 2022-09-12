Adult shot, child hit with broken glass in Country Club Hills shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A person was shot twice and a child was hit with broken glass during a shooting in Country Club Hills Sunday evening, police said.

St. Louis County Police said a car was at a traffic light at Lucas and Hunt and West Florissant Road around 6:20 when somebody pulled up next to them and opened fire. An adult was hit twice and taken to the hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries. A child in the victim’s car was hit by broken glass and had minor injuries because of it, police said. The age of the child was not released.

A separate vehicle was hit by gunfire. A person in that car got hit with broken glass as well. Police said the suspect fled after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

