Woman with Alzheimer’s went missing near Glendale

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 68-year-old Catherine Limbaugh, a woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing Saturday.

Rock Hill Police said Limbaugh was last seen walking with her white Labradoodle near the 1300 block of North Berry Road around 4:30 p.m. She was wearing a white embroidered top and blue shorts with white stripes.

Catherine Limbaugh went missing Saturday.
Catherine Limbaugh went missing Saturday.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Rock Hill Police Department at 314-962-6600.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

award
Son of murdered St. Louis woman receives award; case remains unsolved
award
Son of murdered St. Louis mother receives award; case remains unsolved
Community steps up to help church after vandalism
church
Community members rally around St. Louis church weeks after it was vandalized