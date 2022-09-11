Woman with Alzheimer’s went missing near Glendale

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 68-year-old Catherine Limbaugh, a woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing Saturday.

Rock Hill Police said Limbaugh was last seen walking with her white Labradoodle near the 1300 block of North Berry Road around 4:30 p.m. She was wearing a white embroidered top and blue shorts with white stripes.

Catherine Limbaugh went missing Saturday. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Rock Hill Police Department at 314-962-6600.

