Woman with Alzheimer’s went missing near Glendale
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 68-year-old Catherine Limbaugh, a woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing Saturday.
Rock Hill Police said Limbaugh was last seen walking with her white Labradoodle near the 1300 block of North Berry Road around 4:30 p.m. She was wearing a white embroidered top and blue shorts with white stripes.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Rock Hill Police Department at 314-962-6600.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.